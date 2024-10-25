Where to Watch Titans vs. Lions on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 27 Published 4:38 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

The Detroit Lions (5-1) are at home for a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions will try to continue a four-game winning streak in the game.

This matchup will be available on TV.

Oct 27, 2024: Titans vs. Lions Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Stadium: Ford Field

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 400 YDS / 3 TD / 66.7 YPG / 4.3 YPC

18 REC / 86 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.3 REC YPG Will Levis QB 699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT

106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG Calvin Ridley WR 12 REC / 183 YDS / 1 TD / 30.5 YPG Tyjae Spears RB 114 YDS / 1 TD / 22.8 YPG / 3.5 YPC

12 REC / 76 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.2 REC YPG Harold Landry OLB 29 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK Kenneth Murray LB 46 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 28 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD Jerome Baker LB 37 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions – FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots – FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers – FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings – CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans – CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders – CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars – CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Lions Key Players

Name Position Stats Jared Goff QB 1,610 YDS (73.6%) / 10 TD / 4 INT Jahmyr Gibbs RB 464 YDS / 5 TD / 77.3 YPG / 5.7 YPC

18 REC / 148 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.7 REC YPG David Montgomery RB 382 YDS / 6 TD / 63.7 YPG / 4.5 YPC

13 REC / 133 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 22.2 REC YPG Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 39 REC / 401 YDS / 4 TD / 66.8 YPG Brian Branch DB 32 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 11 PD Kerby Joseph SAF 32 TKL / 1 TFL / 4 INT / 5 PD Carlton Davis CB 33 TKL / 2 TFL Jack Campbell LB 38 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK

Lions Injuries

Christian Mahogany | OL (Out) Injury: Illness

Illness

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice Josh Paschal | DL (Out) Injury: Illness

Illness

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice Taylor Decker | OT (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 2 GP

2 GP Kevin Zeitler | OG (Unspecified) Injury: Groin

Groin

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats (2023): 5 GP

5 GP Frank Ragnow | C (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 4 GP

4 GP Levi Onwuzurike | DL (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

1.5 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Graham Glasgow | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 3 GP

Lions Schedule