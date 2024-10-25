Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Basketball Tickets – Monday, November 4
Published 1:04 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
The Tennessee Volunteers go up against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb 2023-24 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Gardner-Webb
|78.8
|Points For
|73.5
|67.4
|Points Against
|73.2
|44.0%
|Field Goal %
|43.6%
|38.9%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|43.4%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|34.7%
|31.2%
|Opponent Three Point %
|33.4%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Dalton Knecht put up 21.7 points per game last season.
- Zakai Zeigler collected 6.1 assists per game and Jonas Aidoo grabbed 7.3 rebounds per contest.
- Knecht had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He connected on 2.6 shots from deep per game.
- Zeigler collected 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo averaged 1.8 blocks an outing.
Gardner-Webb’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Julien Soumaoro put up 12.7 points per game last season.
- Caleb Robinson notched 6.6 rebounds per game and DQ Nicholas averaged 2.8 assists per game.
- Soumaoro had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He connected on 2.0 shots from deep per game.
- Soumaoro averaged 1.1 steals per game. Robinson collected 0.6 blocks an outing.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
|KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/8/2024
|@ North Carolina Central
|–
|McDougald-McLendon Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|11/11/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|–
|Petersen Events Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.