October 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:22 am Friday, October 25, 2024

The Ottawa Senators versus the Vegas Golden Knights is a game to watch on a Friday NHL schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups.

You can find information on live coverage of today’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch October 25 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ Vegas Golden Knights 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

