October 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 12:22 am Friday, October 25, 2024
The Ottawa Senators versus the Vegas Golden Knights is a game to watch on a Friday NHL schedule that includes a lot of exciting matchups.
You can find information on live coverage of today’s NHL action right here.
How to Watch October 25 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Ottawa Senators @ Vegas Golden Knights
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New York Islanders @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Nashville Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks
|8:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Edmonton Oilers
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.