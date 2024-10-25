MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 25

Published 6:38 am Friday, October 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

Trying to gain an edge in the MLB? We analyze the betting odds for each of the important games today below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 25

New York Yankees (94-68) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

  • Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -125
  • Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +105
  • Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
  • Prediction: Dodgers 5, Yankees 4
  • Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-125) over the Yankees (+105)
  • Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

