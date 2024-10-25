How to Watch the NBA Today, October 26
Published 8:31 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
Today’s NBA lineup includes top teams in play. Among the 10 contests is the Orlando Magic meeting the Memphis Grizzlies.
If you are searching for how to watch today’s NBA action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – October 26
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
