Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8

The Detroit Lions (5-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field and will aim to continue a four-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.

Titans vs. Lions Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by 11.5, while the model predicts they’ll win by considerably more (23 points). Put your money on the Lions.

Looking at this game’s moneyline, the Lions’ implied win probability is 86.6%.

The Lions have won four of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (80%).

Detroit has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -649 or shorter.

This season, the Titans have won one out of the four games in which they’ve been the underdog.

Tennessee has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Lions (-11.5)

Lions (-11.5) The Lions have put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Titans have covered the spread one time this season (1-5-0).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45)

Over (45) Between them, these two teams average three more points per game (48) than this matchup’s total (45).

The Lions and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined one less point per game than the point total of 45 set in this game.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Lions’ six games with a set total.

Three of the Titans’ six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

