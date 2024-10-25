Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8
Published 1:37 pm Friday, October 25, 2024
The Detroit Lions (5-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field and will aim to continue a four-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.
Titans vs. Lions Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by 11.5, while the model predicts they’ll win by considerably more (23 points). Put your money on the Lions.
- Looking at this game’s moneyline, the Lions’ implied win probability is 86.6%.
- The Lions have won four of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (80%).
- Detroit has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -649 or shorter.
- This season, the Titans have won one out of the four games in which they’ve been the underdog.
- Tennessee has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Lions (-11.5)
- The Lions have put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Titans have covered the spread one time this season (1-5-0).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45)
- Between them, these two teams average three more points per game (48) than this matchup’s total (45).
- The Lions and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined one less point per game than the point total of 45 set in this game.
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Lions’ six games with a set total.
- Three of the Titans’ six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
