Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8

Published 1:37 pm Friday, October 25, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Lions Game – Week 8

The Detroit Lions (5-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field and will aim to continue a four-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Lions Matchup Info

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by 11.5, while the model predicts they’ll win by considerably more (23 points). Put your money on the Lions.
  • Looking at this game’s moneyline, the Lions’ implied win probability is 86.6%.
  • The Lions have won four of the five games they were the moneyline favorite this season (80%).
  • Detroit has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -649 or shorter.
  • This season, the Titans have won one out of the four games in which they’ve been the underdog.
  • Tennessee has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Lions (-11.5)
  • The Lions have put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Titans have covered the spread one time this season (1-5-0).

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (45)
  • Between them, these two teams average three more points per game (48) than this matchup’s total (45).
  • The Lions and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined one less point per game than the point total of 45 set in this game.
  • The teams have hit the over in three of the Lions’ six games with a set total.
  • Three of the Titans’ six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 25

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 25

Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 25

Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 25

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 24

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 24

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9

Print Article

SportsPlus