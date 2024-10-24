Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on TV or Streaming Live – October 25

Published 11:26 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

NHL play on Friday features the Nashville Predators (1-5) visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-1) at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators rank 15th in the Western Conference with 2 points and the Blackhawks are 13th in the Western Conference with 5 points.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 25, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: United Center
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Ryan O’Reilly 6 2 4 6 11 3
F Filip Forsberg 6 2 4 6 7 3
D Roman Josi 6 0 5 5 12 7
F Luke Evangelista 6 1 3 4 4 1
F Jonathan Marchessault 6 1 3 4 5 0

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.33 (28th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.83 (26th)
  • Shots: 36.3 (1st)
  • Shots Allowed: 28.3 (11th)
  • Power Play %: 18.18 (19th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 89.47 (3rd)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • October 25 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • October 26 vs. Blue Jackets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • October 28 at Lightning: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • October 31 vs. Oilers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 2 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 4 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 6 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 7 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 9 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 11 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 14 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 15 at Flames: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 17 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 20 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
  • November 23 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 25 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 27 vs. Flyers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 29 vs. Lightning: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 30 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 4 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Blackhawks’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
D Seth Jones 7 1 6 7 8 1
F Connor Bedard 7 1 6 7 5 3
F Teuvo Teravainen 7 3 4 7 9 2
F Nick Foligno 7 3 1 4 3 3
D Alex Vlasic 7 0 3 3 9 5

Blackhawks Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.57 (25th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.43 (20th)
  • Shots: 28.9 (16th)
  • Shots Allowed: 28.3 (11th)
  • Power Play %: 27.27 (8th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 78.95 (13th)

Blackhawks’ Upcoming Schedule

  • October 25 vs. Predators: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • October 26 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • October 28 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • October 31 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 2 at Kings: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 3 at Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 6 vs. Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
  • November 7 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 10 vs. Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 14 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 16 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 19 vs. Ducks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 21 vs. Panthers: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 23 at Flyers: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 27 vs. Stars: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • November 29 at Wild: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 1 vs. Blue Jackets: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 2 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 4 vs. Bruins: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
  • December 7 vs. Jets: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

