Titans vs. Lions: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 8

Published 1:53 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Lions: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8

Sportsbooks expect the Detroit Lions (5-1) will keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 11.5 points in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for this game.

Before the Titans meet the Lions, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Lions (-11.5) 45 -649 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Lions (-11.5) 44.5 -649 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Lions (-11) 45 -599 +450 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Detroit Game Info

  • When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Lions Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has only one win versus the spread this season.
  • Tennessee has seen three of its six games go over the point total.
  • Detroit has gone 5-1-0 ATS this season.
  • The teams have hit the over in three of Detroit’s six games with a set total.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Nets Picks for October 23

NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Nets Picks for October 23

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 20

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 20

WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Oct. 20

WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Oct. 20

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 19

MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 19

Print Article

SportsPlus