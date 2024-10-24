Titans vs. Lions: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 8 Published 1:53 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Sportsbooks expect the Detroit Lions (5-1) will keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 11.5 points in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for this game.

Before the Titans meet the Lions, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Lions Betting Insights

Tennessee has only one win versus the spread this season.

Tennessee has seen three of its six games go over the point total.

Detroit has gone 5-1-0 ATS this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Detroit’s six games with a set total.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.