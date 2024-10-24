Titans vs. Lions: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 8
Published 1:53 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024
Sportsbooks expect the Detroit Lions (5-1) will keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 11.5 points in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Ford Field. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for this game.
Before the Titans meet the Lions, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.
Titans vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-11.5)
|45
|-649
|+475
|FanDuel
|Lions (-11.5)
|44.5
|-649
|+480
|Bet365
|Lions (-11)
|45
|-599
|+450
Tennessee vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
Titans vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Tennessee has only one win versus the spread this season.
- Tennessee has seen three of its six games go over the point total.
- Detroit has gone 5-1-0 ATS this season.
- The teams have hit the over in three of Detroit’s six games with a set total.
