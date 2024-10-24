NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, October 25
Published 10:31 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024
The NBA lineup today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Phoenix Suns taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.
Seeking additional betting intel for today’s NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups in the article below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – October 25
Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Magic -11.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 27.3 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (237.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 26 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Knicks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 15 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Hawks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 5 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Bucks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 30 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Rockets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 2 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -2.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 21.7 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (246.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Lakers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 2 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Pelicans -5.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 3 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (238.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports
