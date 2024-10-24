NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Hornets Picks for October 25 Published 6:41 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Atlanta Hawks (1-0) host the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at State Farm Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Hornets are 4.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Prior to placing a wager on this matchup, have a look at the best bets available on Friday based on our computer predictions.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE

Hawks vs. Hornets Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 4.5)

Atlanta’s record against the spread last season was 29-53-0.

Charlotte had 34 wins in 82 games against the spread last year.

The Hawks had an ATS record of 8-16 as 4.5-point favorites or more last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater, the Hornets went 30-38 last year.

Pick OU:

Under (231.5)





Hawks games last season featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 231.5 points 48 times.

The Hornets played 29 games last season that ended with a combined score over 231.5 points.

The average number of points in Atlanta’s matchups last season was 235.1, which is 3.6 more points than the over/under for this game.

The average number of points in Charlotte’s contests last year was 223.9, which is 7.6 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Hornets (+155)

The Hawks won 24 of the 42 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (57.1%).

Last season, the Hornets were the underdog 76 times and won 18, or 23.7%, of those games.

Atlanta had a record of 13-8 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter last year (61.9%).

Last season, Charlotte won 15 of its 67 games, or 22.4%, when it was the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hawks a 65.5% chance to win.

