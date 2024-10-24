How to Watch the NBA Today, October 25
Published 11:32 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024
Today’s NBA lineup features 10 contests, including the Golden State Warriors against the Utah Jazz.
Searching for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – October 25
Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports
