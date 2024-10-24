How to Watch the Hawks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 25 Published 8:54 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) host the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at State Farm Arena on October 25, 2024. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (49.4%).

Atlanta went 23-5 when it shot higher than 49.4% from the field.

The Hawks were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hornets ranked 30th.

Last year, the Hawks averaged 118.3 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 116.8 the Hornets allowed.

When Atlanta totaled more than 116.8 points last season, it went 27-14.

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets shot at a 46% clip from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points below the 49.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.

Charlotte went 15-8 when it shot better than 49.5% from the field.

The Hornets were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished third.

The Hornets put up an average of 106.6 points per game last year, 13.9 fewer points than the 120.5 the Hawks gave up.

Charlotte went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 120.5 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 121.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.1 more points than they averaged in road games (114.8).

In home games, Atlanta ceded 0.6 more points per game (120.8) than on the road (120.2).

In home games, the Hawks sunk 0.2 more treys per game (13.8) than when playing on the road (13.6). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (35.9%).

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24, the Hornets averaged three more points per game at home (108.1) than away (105.1).

In 2023-24, the Hornets conceded 1.4 fewer points per game at home (116.1) than away (117.5).

Beyond the arc, the Hornets sunk fewer treys on the road (11.9 per game) than at home (12.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (35.7%) too.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Hamstring Seth Lundy Questionable Ankle Dominick Barlow Out Back Cody Zeller Out Personal Kobe Bufkin Questionable Shoulder

Hornets Injuries