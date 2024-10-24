How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 25 Published 12:50 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your eyes set on building a parlay, Friday’s game at 8:30 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks features a slew of betting options. Before the puck drops, check out our best bets for this game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s over/under (6.5 goals) three times this season.

This season, three of Chicago’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.

The Predators score 2.33 goals per game, compared to the Blackhawks’ average of 2.57, adding up to 1.6 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.

The 7.3 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.8 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -172

The Predators are 1-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

Nashville has been a moneyline favorite of -172 or shorter in only two games this season, and lost both.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 63.2% in this game.

Blackhawks Moneyline: +142

Chicago has earned an upset victory one time when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in six games as the underdog).

When the Blackhawks’ moneyline odds are +142 or longer, they have won a single game in four opportunities.

Chicago has a 41.3% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Chicago 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

Ryan O’Reilly is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with six points. He has averaged 0.3 goals per game, shooting 18.2%.

Filip Forsberg has two goals and four assists for Nashville to compile six total points (one per game).

On 26 shots (for zero goals) and five assists, Roman Josi has recorded five points this season.

Juuse Saros (1-4-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and a save percentage of .903 for Nashville.

Blackhawks Points Leaders

Seth Jones is a top offensive contributor for his squad with seven points (one per game). He has scored one goal and six assists in seven games (playing 25:16 per game).

Chicago’s Connor Bedard has racked up seven total points (one per game), with one goal and six assists.

Chicago’s Teuvo Teravainen has seven points, courtesy of three goals (first on team) and four assists (third).

Petr Mrazek has an .885 save percentage (39th in the league), with 123 total saves, while allowing 16 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-3-0 record between the posts for Chicago this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/17/2024 Oilers L 4-2 Home +108 10/19/2024 Red Wings L 5-2 Home -200 10/22/2024 Bruins W 4-0 Home -142 10/25/2024 Blackhawks – Away -172 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets – Home – 10/28/2024 Lightning – Away – 10/31/2024 Oilers – Home –

Blackhawks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/17/2024 Sharks W 4-2 Home -190 10/19/2024 Sabres L 4-2 Home +122 10/22/2024 Canucks L 6-3 Home +154 10/25/2024 Predators – Home +142 10/26/2024 Stars – Away – 10/28/2024 Avalanche – Away – 10/31/2024 Sharks – Away –

Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

