Harlan County middle school runners compete in state meet Published 7:45 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Writer

Email newsletter signup

Harlan County’s elementary and middle school cross country teams traveled to Lexington to compete in the KTCCCA Meet of Champions State Championship on Saturday.

“We wrapped up our elementary cross country season today at the state meet in Lexington, Ky.,” Harlan County elementary cross country coach Jennifer Brock said. “We took 19 elementary runners, competed in four races and brought home four medals.”

The fourth-grade and under girls were led by Bella Burkhart, who finished 33rd with a time of 9:51.30. Ella Brock placed 49th with a time of 10:02.46. Lakynn Clem (10:24.24) and Ellianna Carver (10:38.10) were 72nd and 80th, respectively. Payton Blackwelder was 94th with a time of 10:53.32. Peyton Sherman finished 189th with a time of 12:48.47. Nevaeh Stone (220th) finished with a time of 13:56.53. Caroline Collins (19:27.78) was 263rd.

Dalton Johnson led the fourth-grade and under boys, placing 82nd with a time of 9:49.57. Jonah Sargent (10:28.09) was 138th. Skylar Boggs finished 155th with a time of 10:40.22. Noah Blackwelder (227th) finished with a time of 11:54.64. Jase Sargent (12:33.01) finished 258th.

Lillie Carver finished 15th with a time of 13:34.44 in the girls sixth-grade and under race.

In the boys sixth-grade and under race, Brantley Burkhart placed 29th with a time of 12:52.06. Jace Hensley (69th) finished with a time of 15:06.91. Colton Hensley was 98th with a time of 16:44.89. Zakk Collins (19:55.26) and Jordan Sargent (20:18.35) finished 126th and 130th, respectively.