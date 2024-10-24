Hawks vs. Hornets Injury Report Today – October 25

As they get ready to square off against the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) on Friday, October 25 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks (1-0) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Hornets’ injury report also has four players on it.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle
Cody Zeller C Questionable Undisclosed
Dominick Barlow SF Questionable Back
Kobe Bufkin SG Questionable Shoulder

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Josh Green SG Questionable Achilles
Mark Williams C Questionable Foot
Brandon Miller SF Questionable Hip 6.0 1.0 1.0
DaQuan Jeffries SG Questionable Hand

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

  • When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total
Hawks -4.5 231.5

