‘Super region’ set for Saturday at Harlan County High School Published 10:20 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

The Harlan County cross country team is set to host a super regional cross country championship for the first time in the program’s history. They will host Class A, Region 7 and host and compete in Class 2A, Region 7.

This will make the Black Bears’ third time hosting a regional meet, with the last time being in 2012. Harlan County also hosted a super regional track meet in 2021.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to host this super region for our kids. It’s been a long time since we’ve hosted and it’s a big deal for our program,” Harlan County cross country coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “To have the chance to host a super region is really exciting and is the first time this has ever been done in our county.

Vitatoe says this is the first time he’s applied to hold the region since 2015. Between 2012 and 2023, the team was switched between various regions in Class 2A and 3A.

With 30 teams – 19 in Class A, Region 7 and 11 in Class 2A, Region 7 – expected to compete, Vitatoe is optimistic about his teams’ future performances and says this opportunity is a dream come true.