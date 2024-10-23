Lady Bears defeat Bell to capture 52nd District Tournament crown Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

LOG MOUNTAIN — In a season that will likely be written as the best in Harlan County High School volleyball history to this point, the Lady Bears added another memorable chapter Tuesday with a hard-fought four-set win over defending champ Bell County.

After splitting two five-set marathons in the regular season, the Lady Bears took control in the third set behind tournament most valuable player Kylee Hoiska’s work at the net, as Harlan County pulled away for a 25-19, 23-25, 25-18. 25-18 victory.

“I’m so proud of them. I told them before the game that Bell had a chip on their shoulder and all the pressure was on them. They should just go in with a level head, remember the game plan, and just play our style of volleyball,” Harlan County assistant coach Gregory York said. “Our girls battled hard. Time and time again, Bell battled back. Picking up the first set really helped drive the momentum. When we dropped the second set, I just tried to pump them back up and stay positive. We were able to get back on track and take set three, then came out swinging and dominated set four. We will celebrate the win and take it all it in. Starting tomorrow we will prepare for region.”