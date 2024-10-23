Kentucky State Senator Johnnie Turner dies Published 11:14 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Kentucky State Senator and Harlan Countian Johnnie Turner has passed away due to injuries sustained in a riding mower accident a few weeks ago.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley addressed Turner’s passing via a social media post on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

“Senator Johnnie Turner was one of the toughest people I’ve ever met,” Mosley said. “He was a proud Harlan Countian who loved mountain people and our Appalachian way of life. Serving the people of southeastern Kentucky as state senator was one of his greatest passions.”

Mosley also addressed Turner’s life outside of public service.

“He was also a wonderful attorney, a former coal miner, a veteran who served our great nation, and a tremendous husband, father, and grandfather,” Mosley said. “Furthermore, he was my friend, and his family has been like family to me and mine. We’ve laughed together and we’ve cried together. My wife Stephanie and I are heartbroken over this loss and are praying for Johnnie’s beautiful wife Maritza, and his wonderful children, grandchildren, and extended family. Johnnie represented this county and this region so well with the grit and determination that was instilled in him by his parents at an early age. He will be profoundly missed.”

Kentucky State Senate President Robert Stivers issued a statement on behalf of the Senate Majority Caucus regarding Turner’s passing.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Sen. Johnnie Turner’s passing Tuesday evening, following a hard-fought battle with injuries sustained in his recent accident,” Stivers stated. “Over the past weeks, his remarkable resolve and strength filled the Turner family—and all of us—with optimism, making this loss all the more difficult to bear. This loss is deeply personal to me, as I have known Johnnie long before our paths crossed in public office. I will miss my friend; my heart breaks for his wife, Maritza, and his children. The love and admiration I, along with so many others, feel for Johnnie is immense, but I know it pales compared to the depth of love held by those closest to him.”

Kentucky House of Representatives Speaker David Osborne also issued a statement regarding Turner’s death.

“On behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives, I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Senator Johnnie Turner,” reads Osborne’s statement. “Johnnie will be greatly missed and his loss will be felt throughout the halls of the Kentucky State Capitol where he served his constituents and Commonwealth so well. A committed public servant, Johnnie was an ardent champion and passionate voice for Eastern Kentucky. We are saddened by his loss but know that his legacy will live on in those he helped.”

Stivers mentioned Turner’s military service and his love for family.

“Johnnie spent his life lifting others—whether through his service in the U.S. Army, as a member of the State House of Representatives and State Senate, or in his private legal practice,” Stivers continued. “His unwavering commitment to the people of Eastern Kentucky—his constituents, brothers and sisters in Christ, whom he so fondly referred to as ‘his people’—was at the heart of everything he did. Johnnie’s deep love for his family, community, and the region he represented will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him and were fortunate enough to have felt the positive impact he made. The effects of his tireless work on behalf of Eastern Kentucky families will endure, and his legacy of service and leadership will not be forgotten. The outpouring of support across Kentucky reflects the legacy Johnnie leaves behind. We humbly ask all to respect the privacy of the Turner family as they mourn this incredible loss.”

Turner represented the 29th Senate District which includes Harlan, Bell, Floyd, Knott and Letcher counties.