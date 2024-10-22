Vikings, Lions, Week 8 NFL Power Rankings
Published 7:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Who are the top teams in the league entering Week 8 of the NFL season? In this week’s power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Minnesota Vikings
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 31-29 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Rams
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 24
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
2. Detroit Lions
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 31-29 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Titans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
3. Kansas City Chiefs
- Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 28-18 vs 49ers
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 41-31 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
5. Baltimore Ravens
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 41-31 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Browns
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
6. Green Bay Packers
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 24-22 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
7. Denver Broncos
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 33-10 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Panthers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 37-15 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Giants
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
9. Washington Commanders
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 40-7 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Bears
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
10. Buffalo Bills
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 34-10 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
11. Philadelphia Eagles
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 28-3 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
12. Houston Texans
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 24-22 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
13. Los Angeles Chargers
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 17-15 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Saints
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
14. Arizona Cardinals
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: W 17-15 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Dolphins
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
15. San Francisco 49ers
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 28-18 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Cowboys
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
16. Chicago Bears
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 35-16 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Commanders
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
17. Seattle Seahawks
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 34-14 vs Falcons
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Bills
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
18. Atlanta Falcons
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 34-14 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
19. Los Angeles Rams
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 20-15 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Vikings
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 24
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
20. Indianapolis Colts
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 16-10 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Texans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
21. New York Jets
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 37-15 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Patriots
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
22. New Orleans Saints
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 33-10 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
23. Cincinnati Bengals
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 21-14 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Eagles
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
24. Dallas Cowboys
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 47-9 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ 49ers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
25. Las Vegas Raiders
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 20-15 vs Rams
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Chiefs
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
26. Tennessee Titans
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 34-10 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Lions
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
27. New York Giants
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 28-3 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Steelers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
28. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 32-16 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Packers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
29. Cleveland Browns
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 21-14 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Ravens
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
30. Miami Dolphins
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 16-10 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Cardinals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
31. New England Patriots
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: L 32-16 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Jets
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
32. Carolina Panthers
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 40-7 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.