Vikings, Lions, Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

Published 7:19 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Who are the top teams in the league entering Week 8 of the NFL season? In this week’s power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Minnesota Vikings

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: L 31-29 vs Lions

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Rams
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 24
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Detroit Lions

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 31-29 vs Vikings

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Titans
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 28-18 vs 49ers

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Raiders
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 41-31 vs Ravens

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Falcons
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Baltimore Ravens

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 41-31 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Browns
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Green Bay Packers

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: W 24-22 vs Texans

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Jaguars
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Denver Broncos

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: W 33-10 vs Saints

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Panthers
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: W 37-15 vs Jets

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Giants
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Washington Commanders

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 40-7 vs Panthers

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Bears
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Buffalo Bills

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: W 34-10 vs Titans

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Seahawks
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: W 28-3 vs Giants

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Bengals
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Houston Texans

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 24-22 vs Packers

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Colts
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: L 17-15 vs Cardinals

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Saints
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Arizona Cardinals

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: W 17-15 vs Chargers

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Dolphins
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. San Francisco 49ers

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 28-18 vs Chiefs

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Cowboys
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Chicago Bears

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: W 35-16 vs Jaguars

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Commanders
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Seattle Seahawks

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-10
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: W 34-14 vs Falcons

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Bills
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Atlanta Falcons

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: L 34-14 vs Seahawks

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Los Angeles Rams

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 20-15 vs Raiders

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Vikings
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 24
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Indianapolis Colts

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 16-10 vs Dolphins

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Texans
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. New York Jets

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: L 37-15 vs Steelers

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Patriots
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. New Orleans Saints

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 33-10 vs Broncos

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Chargers
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 21-14 vs Browns

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Eagles
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. Dallas Cowboys

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: L 47-9 vs Lions

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ 49ers
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: L 20-15 vs Rams

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Chiefs
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Tennessee Titans

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 34-10 vs Bills

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Lions
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. New York Giants

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: L 28-3 vs Eagles

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Steelers
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 32-16 vs Patriots

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Packers
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. Cleveland Browns

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-15
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 21-14 vs Bengals

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Ravens
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. Miami Dolphins

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: L 16-10 vs Colts

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Cardinals
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. New England Patriots

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: L 32-16 vs Jaguars

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Jets
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Carolina Panthers

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 40-7 vs Commanders

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Broncos
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

