Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins face off at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:45 PM ET. If you’re considering a wager on Stamkos against the Bruins, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -210)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 5 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -6, and is averaging 19:36 on the ice.

Stamkos has picked up a point in one game.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 5%, and he averages four shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

He has put up a single point this season (in five games).

Bruins Defensive Insights

The Bruins have given up 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.

The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

