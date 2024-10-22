Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, facing the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 21:43 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.
- He has picked up at least one point in four games, and has four points in all.
- O’Reilly has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
- In four of the five games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered four points, all from single-point games, this season.
Bruins Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Bruins are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
- The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
- The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Bruins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|5
|Games
|0
|4
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
