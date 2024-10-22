Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:39 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, facing the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 21:43 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.
  • He has picked up at least one point in four games, and has four points in all.
  • O’Reilly has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
  • In four of the five games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has registered four points, all from single-point games, this season.

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Bruins are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
  • The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
4 Points 0
1 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

SportsPlus