Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:39 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, facing the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 21:43 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.

He has picked up at least one point in four games, and has four points in all.

O’Reilly has no points on the power play.

He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

In four of the five games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered four points, all from single-point games, this season.

Bruins Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bruins are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.

The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

