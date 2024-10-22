Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -230, Under: +175)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 5 games, Josi has averaged 27:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
  • Josi has picked up a point in two games (with three points in total).
  • Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • In two games he has played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has put up three total points on the season, including a two-point game (and he’s played in five).

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • The Bruins have given up 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
3 Points 0
0 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Print Article

SportsPlus