Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -230, Under: +175)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 5 games, Josi has averaged 27:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
- Josi has picked up a point in two games (with three points in total).
- Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.
- In two games he has played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has put up three total points on the season, including a two-point game (and he’s played in five).
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Bruins Defensive Insights
- The Bruins have given up 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.
- The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Bruins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|5
|Games
|0
|3
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.