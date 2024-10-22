Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators meet the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -230, Under: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -230, Under: +175) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 5 games, Josi has averaged 27:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

Josi has picked up a point in two games (with three points in total).

Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.

In two games he has played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities) he’s gone over the prop total.

He has put up three total points on the season, including a two-point game (and he’s played in five).

Bruins Defensive Insights

The Bruins have given up 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.

The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.