Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Quarterback Mason Rudolph is looking at a matchup against the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (245.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his Tennessee Titans play the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Rudolph a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we dive into his upcoming matchup against the Lions.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

Rudolph has 13.3 fantasy points (6.7 per game), 42nd at his position and 293rd in the NFL.

Looking at his previous game, Rudolph put up a stat line of: 25-of-40 (62.5%), 215 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. That resulted in 9.9 fantasy points.

