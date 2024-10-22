Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:39 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins play on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 8:45 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 18:52 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.

Marchessault has four points overall, picking up at least one point in three different games.

Marchessault has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (five opportunities).

He has registered a point in three games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Bruins Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bruins are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.

The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

