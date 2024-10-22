Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:39 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins play on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 8:45 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 18:52 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.
  • Marchessault has four points overall, picking up at least one point in three different games.
  • Marchessault has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (five opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in three games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Bruins are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
  • With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
4 Points 0
1 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

