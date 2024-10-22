Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22
Published 5:39 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins play on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 8:45 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Marchessault? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -260)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 18:52 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.
- Marchessault has four points overall, picking up at least one point in three different games.
- Marchessault has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (five opportunities).
- He has registered a point in three games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Bruins Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Bruins are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
- With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.
- The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Bruins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|5
|Games
|0
|4
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.