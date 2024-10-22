Hawks vs. Celtics Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 4
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks face the Boston Celtics on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDS-SE(ATL).
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDS-SE(ATL)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Celtics 2023-24 Stats
|Hawks
|Celtics
|118.3
|Points Avg.
|120.6
|120.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.2
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|38.8%
Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game and averaged 10.8 assists per outing last season.
- Clint Capela averaged 10.6 rebounds per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic made three threes per game a season ago.
- Bogdanovic collected 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.
Celtics’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Jayson Tatum put up 26.9 points per game last season and added 8.1 rebounds a contest.
- Derrick White collected 5.2 assists per game.
- Tatum was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 3.1 per game.
- Jaylen Brown averaged 1.2 steals per game. Kristaps Porzingis collected 1.9 blocks an outing.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/27
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|11/3
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|11/6
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|11/9
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
Celtics Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/26
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/2
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/6
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/10
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/12
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/13
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
