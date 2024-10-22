Hawks vs. Celtics Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 4

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Celtics Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 4

The Atlanta Hawks face the Boston Celtics on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDS-SE(ATL).

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDS-SE(ATL)
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Celtics 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Celtics
118.3 Points Avg. 120.6
120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 109.2
46.5% Field Goal % 48.7%
36.4% Three Point % 38.8%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game and averaged 10.8 assists per outing last season.
  • Clint Capela averaged 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic made three threes per game a season ago.
  • Bogdanovic collected 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Celtics’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jayson Tatum put up 26.9 points per game last season and added 8.1 rebounds a contest.
  • Derrick White collected 5.2 assists per game.
  • Tatum was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 3.1 per game.
  • Jaylen Brown averaged 1.2 steals per game. Kristaps Porzingis collected 1.9 blocks an outing.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/27 Thunder Away
10/28 Wizards Home
10/30 Wizards Away
11/1 Kings Home
11/3 Pelicans Away
11/4 Celtics Home
11/6 Knicks Home
11/8 Pistons Away
11/9 Bulls Home
11/12 Celtics Away
11/15 Wizards Home

Go see the Hawks or Celtics in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Celtics Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/26 Pistons Away
10/28 Bucks Home
10/30 Pacers Away
11/1 Hornets Away
11/2 Hornets Away
11/4 Hawks Away
11/6 Warriors Home
11/8 Nets Home
11/10 Bucks Away
11/12 Hawks Home
11/13 Nets Away

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 22

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 22

Pelicans vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Nov. 3

Pelicans vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Nov. 3

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 20: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 20: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 20

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 20

Print Article

SportsPlus