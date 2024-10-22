Hawks vs. Celtics Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 4 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks face the Boston Celtics on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDS-SE(ATL).

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDS-SE(ATL)

NBCS-BOS and FDS-SE(ATL) Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Celtics 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Celtics 118.3 Points Avg. 120.6 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 109.2 46.5% Field Goal % 48.7% 36.4% Three Point % 38.8%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game and averaged 10.8 assists per outing last season.

Clint Capela averaged 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic made three threes per game a season ago.

Bogdanovic collected 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Celtics’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jayson Tatum put up 26.9 points per game last season and added 8.1 rebounds a contest.

Derrick White collected 5.2 assists per game.

Tatum was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 3.1 per game.

Jaylen Brown averaged 1.2 steals per game. Kristaps Porzingis collected 1.9 blocks an outing.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/27 Thunder – Away – 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home –

Go see the Hawks or Celtics in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Celtics Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/26 Pistons – Away – 10/28 Bucks – Home – 10/30 Pacers – Away – 11/1 Hornets – Away – 11/2 Hornets – Away – 11/4 Hawks – Away – 11/6 Warriors – Home – 11/8 Nets – Home – 11/10 Bucks – Away – 11/12 Hawks – Home – 11/13 Nets – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.