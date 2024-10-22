Harlan man arrested on drug charges in Evarts Published 9:48 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges including trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop in the Evarts area.

Joey Lewis, 43, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Lewis on Oct. 13.

According to a news release, Lewis was on patrol in the Evarts area when he made contact with Lewis behind the Evarts Post Office. Investigation determined Lewis was impaired. A search incident to arrest located a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Lewis was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Tommie Chaffin, 46, of Bledsoe, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 13.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical made contact with Chaffin while on patrol in the Bledsoe community. Chaffin was in the roadway. Investigation determined Chaffin was impaired. A search incident to arrest found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Chaffin was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Rachel Brock, 39, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Oct. 15. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brock was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Jimmy Stapleton, 51, of Loyall, was arrested by the Loyall Police Department on Oct. 15. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking, public intoxication by controlled substance, criminal trespassing, third-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrested, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Stapleton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Derrick Owens, 34, of Evarts, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the HCSO. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree escape, third-degree fleeing or evading police, and non payment of court costs, fees or fines. Owens was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Melissa Pace, 35, of LeJunior, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the HCSO. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (three counts), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree wanton endangerment. Pace was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

