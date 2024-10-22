Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a wager on Nyquist in the Predators-Bruins game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 5 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 18:13 on the ice.
  • Nyquist has picked up a point in one game.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).
  • In five games, he has put up one point.

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Bruins are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league action.
  • With a goal differential of +1, the team is 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
1 Points 0
0 Goals 0
1 Assists 0

