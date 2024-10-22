Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, versus the Boston Bruins. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 20:25 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -3.

Forsberg has five points overall, having at least one point in four different games.

Forsberg has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

In five games played this season, he has recorded five points, with a single multi-point game.

Bruins Defensive Insights

The Bruins have conceded 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.

The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

