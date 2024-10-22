Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, versus the Boston Bruins. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg has averaged 20:25 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -3.
  • Forsberg has five points overall, having at least one point in four different games.
  • Forsberg has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
  • In five games played this season, he has recorded five points, with a single multi-point game.

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • The Bruins have conceded 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

