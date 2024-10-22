Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, versus the Boston Bruins. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +175, Under: -230)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 20:25 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -3.
- Forsberg has five points overall, having at least one point in four different games.
- Forsberg has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
- In five games played this season, he has recorded five points, with a single multi-point game.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Bruins Defensive Insights
- The Bruins have conceded 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.
- The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
- The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Bruins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|5
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.