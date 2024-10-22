Discover the Best Week 8 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 6:37 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Discover the Best Week 8 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

In a Week 8 NFL slate that features plenty of compelling matchups, the Minnesota Vikings versus the Los Angeles Rams is a game to catch.

Keep reading and you’ll find NFL player prop bets for each and every game on this week’s slate — NFL prop bets are one of the best ways to get in on the action.

Email newsletter signup

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Vikings at Rams

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 24
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • Kyren Williams Props: 75.5 RUSH YDS (O: -110 | U: -120) / 17.5 REC YDS (O: -110 | U: -120)
  • Sam Darnold Props: 233.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Packers at Jaguars

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Cardinals at Dolphins

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Ravens at Browns

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Falcons at Buccaneers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Tampa, Florida

Eagles at Bengals

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Titans at Lions

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan

Jets at Patriots

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Colts at Texans

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Houston, Texas

Saints at Chargers

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Inglewood, California

Bills at Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

Chiefs at Raiders

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Paradise, Nevada

Bears at Commanders

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

Panthers at Broncos

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

Cowboys at 49ers

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27
  • Location: Santa Clara, California

Giants at Steelers

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 28
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Print Article

SportsPlus