DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans will play the Detroit Lions and their 27th-ranked passing defense (245.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Hopkins be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Lions? Before making that call, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.9 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 19.3 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 4 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 9.4 6 4 54 0 Week 7 @Bills 0.8 1 1 -2 0

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

With 23.3 fantasy points (3.9 per game) in 2024, Hopkins is ranked 223rd overall in the NFL and 75th at his position.

Hopkins has averaged 2.8 fantasy points (8.3 total) during his past three games. He has 83 yards receiving, on seven catches (11 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Hopkins has accumulated 22.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game) in his past five games. He has 165 yards receiving, on 14 catches (20 targets), and one touchdown.

In his best game of the season — Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers — DeAndre Hopkins finished with 13.3 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 73 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Hopkins finished with -0.2 fantasy points — one reception, -2 yards, on one target. That was last week versus the Buffalo Bills.

