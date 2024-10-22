Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley will take on the 27th-ranked pass defense of the Detroit Lions (245.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Ridley’s game against the Lions this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ranked 180th overall in the league and 60th at his position, Ridley has picked up 33.2 fantasy points (5.5 per game) so far in 2024.

Ridley has averaged 2.2 fantasy points (6.6 total) over his past three games. He has 47 yards receiving, on four catches (20 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Ridley has accumulated 28.2 fantasy points (5.6 per game) in his past five games. He has 133 yards receiving, on nine catches (29 targets), and one touchdown.

Calvin Ridley accumulated 20.7 fantasy points — four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown — in Week 2 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season.

In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Ridley put up a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, nine yards, on three targets.

Add Ridley to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!