Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins on October 22

Ryan O’Reilly and Mark Kastelic will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators play the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 22 at 8:45 PM ET.

Predators vs. Bruins Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22

Tuesday, October 22 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-126)

Predators (-126) Total: 5

5 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 5 2 3 5 Ryan O’Reilly 5 1 3 4 Jonathan Marchessault 5 1 3 4 Roman Josi 5 0 3 3 Luke Evangelista 5 0 2 2 Bruins Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Cole Koepke 6 3 3 6 Elias Lindholm 6 2 3 5 David Pastrnak 6 4 1 5 Mark Kastelic 6 2 3 5 John Beecher 6 2 3 5

Predators vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

The Predators’ two average goals per game add up to 10 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville is ranked 26th in league action in goals against this season, having given up 23 (4.6 per game).

The Predators’ 18.75% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 17th in the league.

The Bruins have scored the eighth-most goals (21 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.

Boston’s 20 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

The Bruins have a 16% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 21 percentage.

