Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:45 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus is -6, in 21:19 per game on the ice.

Skjei has picked up a point in one game.

Skjei has zero points on the power play.

Skjei averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).

In five games, he has recorded one point.

Bruins Defensive Insights

The Bruins have conceded 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.

The team has the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston 5 Games 0 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

