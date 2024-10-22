Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:45 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus is -6, in 21:19 per game on the ice.
- Skjei has picked up a point in one game.
- Skjei has zero points on the power play.
- Skjei averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).
- In five games, he has recorded one point.
Bruins Defensive Insights
- The Bruins have conceded 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.
- The team has the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
- The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Bruins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|5
|Games
|0
|1
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
