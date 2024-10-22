Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Tuesday versus the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:45 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus is -6, in 21:19 per game on the ice.
  • Skjei has picked up a point in one game.
  • Skjei has zero points on the power play.
  • Skjei averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of five opportunities).
  • In five games, he has recorded one point.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Bruins Defensive Insights

  • The Bruins have conceded 20 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team has the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
  • The Bruins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Bruins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Boston
5 Games 0
1 Points 0
1 Goals 0
0 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game - October 22

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Bruins Game – October 22

Print Article

SportsPlus