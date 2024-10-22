Bell, HC roll into finals of 52nd District Tournament with wins Published 8:41 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

LOG MOUNTAIN — The 52nd District Tournament semifinals Monday didn’t bring any surprises or drama as Harlan County and Bell County each rolled into the finals with three-set victories, setting up the fifth straight district championship showdown between the two in the finals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Harlan County never trailed in positing a 25-5, 25-8, 25-17 win over Harlan in the first match of the evening. The Lady Bears improved to 24-6.

“The energy was great,” Harlan County assistant coach Gregory York said. “The girls came in focused. The first two sets they did exactly what was asked. The last set we got relaxed. In the end, they got the win, and now it’s time to focus on Tuesday.

Harlan finished the season at 8-17, more than double the win total from the previous year’s 3-21 mark, under first-year coach Sierra Crow.

“It’s not the desired outcome, but HC is a solid team. We simply didn’t play to our full potential,” Crow said. “We had more to show, and we just didn’t bring it tonight. I’m proud of my girls and how they fought this season to be respected. They battled to win sets against good teams and ended the season with eight wins.”

The 28-6 Lady Cats lost the first point against Middlesboro but soon took control on the way to a 25-4, 25-6, 25-12 victory.

Bell County and Harlan County split five-set matches against each other in the regular season and will meet for a third time Tuesday at 6 p.m.