Roger Kirk Published 8:47 am Monday, October 21, 2024

Roger Kirk was known by many titles: father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cherished friend. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2024, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, after a recent cancer diagnosis. He was born April 25, 1955, and raised in Harlan County.

A man of many talents, Roger worked for over four decades in the newspaper industry. Beginning his career in Kentucky with the Harlan Daily Enterprise in the 1970s as a sports photographer, he became a Pressman who worked his magic at the Middlesboro Daily News before retiring from the Mount Airy News in North Carolina. His keen eye for detail and dedication to his craft were unparalleled, capturing moments in time that told stories for generations with vibrant color. An employee of the month write-up from December 1995 states, “he is one of the friendliest people in the building” with a great sense of humor and always willing to help as “he offers his assistance wherever he sees a need.”

His passion for sports ran deep. From playing sports in his youth to cheering for the Harlan Green Dragons, Kentucky Wildcats, or Cincinnati Reds, Roger’s excitement was contagious. He served under 3 coaches as Harlan High School’s basketball statistician and was quite the softball player in his younger years. He was also proud to have seen more than 400 Cincinnati Reds games in person, including a World Series game!

Beyond his career and sports, Roger had a love for photography, freezing moments of beauty and life through his lens. He especially loved capturing nature, both flora and fauna. His cat, Sergeant Pepper, was a frequent model, as well as the gopher family in his backyard.

Roger leaves behind a legacy of laughter and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures. He enjoyed playing card games like Uno and Rummy and video games like Mario and Zelda, hobbies that kept his competitive spirit alive, once his softball and bowling days were behind him.

Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Eudena Hall; father, Warren Kirk; Stepfather, Ralph Hall; sister, Shirley Sergent; and brother, J.W. Kirk.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Morgan Kirk (Frank Morris), and grandchild, William Morris; sister, Linda Johnson; brother Terry (Pernie) Kirk; brother-in-law, Fred Sergent; nephew, Jimmy (Lori Beth) Kirk; niece, Heather Kirk Hile; nephew, Blake (Laurie) Kirk; several great nieces and nephews, and his special friend, Karly Radatz.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 12p-2pm at the Harlan Funeral Home, to allow plenty of travel time for watching the World Series game that evening. Please join us wearing sports-related clothing items or whatever you find most comfortable. We’ll share Roger stories, play cards, and spend time together celebrating the good with light refreshments.

Donations to a Child Advocacy Center near you would be greatly appreciated and encouraged, in lieu of flowers.

“Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the force. Mourn them do not.” – Yoda

Harlan Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Roger Kirk.