Jimmie Wayne Miller, 77, of Tazewell, TN formerly of Gulston, KY passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at the Richwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in LaGrange, KY.

Jim was born January 6, 1947 in Gulston to the late Hoss and Lucille Hensley Miller. He was a 1965 graduate of Hall High School. He then served in the Vietnam War earning the Rank of Specialist E4 – Hawk Missiles. Aside from his love of family, Jim loved the University of Tennessee Vols. His greatest love however was for God. He had served as Church Superintendent at his Church in New Tazewell, TN. No matter what church he attended he always enjoyed singing when in church.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rena and Floyd Hensley.

He is survived by three sisters, Shirley Miller, Rosemary Cantrell and Sandy Mullins; two daughters, Melissa (Randy) Hornsby and Amanda (Andy) Short; four grandchildren; special cousin who was his caregiver for many years, Sondra Sowder.

Visitation will be after 5:00 pm Monday (Oct. 21) until the funeral hour at Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home

Funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating. Military Rites will be observed by the Harlan Honor Guard following the funeral at the funeral home.

Burial will be 11:00 am (Oct. 22) at the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery chapel just prior to service time.

