George Riley Pope Jr., 97 Published 2:10 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

George Riley Pope Jr., 97, Crossville, TN., formerly of Harlan, Ky. died Friday, October 18, 2024 at Laughlin HealthCare Center in Greenville, TN., after a brief illness that followed an automobile accident.

He was born on New Year’s Day, January 1, 1927 at the family home on Clover Street in Harlan. The family moved to Pope Hill when he was 3-years-old. The move came after the family purchased 70 acres of land and allowed for the construction of their quarried stone house and two clay tennis courts. It had become difficult to keep the boys at home while living in downtown near the location of the First Presbyterian Church and health department.

Their new home was shaped as the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion which his father saw upon his graduation from the first ever University of Kentucky law school class. The stone masons were Cam White and John “Pap” Bianchi. The home was finished in 1929.

He was nicknamed Blaze by the late Coach Tolbert Walker and the nickname fit well as he certainly came from the roaring 20s.

He attended, played basketball and graduated from Harlan High School. He played on the Harlan High School state championship team, but his father did not allow him to travel to tournament to compete due to the many chores he had to complete at home.

He later attended and graduated from Asbury College, Wilmore, KY.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in France, Holland and Germany during World War II.

George Riley entered the U.S. Army at Huntington, WVA., on August 8, 1945 and separated from the Army on February 8, 1947 at Fort Dix, NJ. He served 11 months and 16 days of foreign service. He received two declarations — the Army of Occupation MEDAL and the World War II Victory MEDAL.

He served as a guard at the War Times Crimes Trials known as the Nuremberg Trials-Germany. His rank was private first class and specialty of military policeman. He earned the qualification of Rifleman on September 22, 1945.

He was a teacher for most of his career at Cawood Elementary School at Cawood, KY., then Hall Elementary School at Grays Knob, KY. He also drove a school bus.

He worked many years part time at Creech Drug Store as a bookkeeper and holiday decorator. He painted holiday murals on the store’s window and an outstanding mural above the fountain of Yosemite National Park in California.

Growing up he was an avid tennis player, enjoying the family’s own court at Pope Hill.

He later took up the game of golf, playing many years at the Harlan Country Club. He was on the golf club grounds committee working many hours with Golf Pro Luther Minor planting and trimming trees and landscaping.

For about 20 years he faithfully mowed and helped maintain the Milton J. Howard Cemetery at Fresh Meadows, donating his time, work and equipment.

About 2005, George Riley called longtime friend Brian Cassim to meet him at the cemetery. Brian arrived not knowing the task he would face. George Riley needed his help setting his tombstone, noting that he had to make certain it was level because there would be a wild man under there.

He played on an adult men’s basketball team in the City League for Creech Drug Store at the National Guard Armory in Sunshine. Some team members included Fred Lewis, Bill Corey, Cawood Smith, Virgil Powers, Algie Christian, John Ingram and Ray “Chick” Fortney.

He was a lifetime member of the Harlan United Methodist Church, where he served as the Sunday School teacher for the boys’ class.

While living in Crossville, he attended the Crossville Church of Christ on Main Street. He was befriended, aided with food, assistance with attending doctors’ visits, and showered with encouragement from church members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George R. Pope Sr. (103) and Virda Howard Pope (97), sisters, Bernice and Irene, who died at a very young age from childhood illnesses, and Evelyn Pope King, his brothers, Aubrey, Carlos, Bill, Charlie, Howard (Foots) and John.

George Riley gave his lifetime caring for his family, especially his parents.

He is survived by two nieces, Susan Joe Pope, of Barbourville, and Deborah Ann Pope Graves, Greenville, Tn; and four nephews, David Pope and Joe Pope, of Maryville, TN., Bob Pope, Houston, Texas; and Bill Pope, of Greenville, TN

Two special friends, Larry and Linda McDuffee of Crossville, TN., also survive.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26th from 12 – 1PM with funeral services beginning at 2 o’clock at Henson and Rich Funeral Home the Rev. Kyle Burnette officiating and Jeff Lunsford providing music for the service.

Presentation of the American Flag will follow the service at the funeral home by the Harlan County Honor Guard in honor of honest and faithful military service to the United States of America.

Burial will be at a later date at the Milton J. Howard Cemetery at Fresh Meadows in Harlan County.

Henson & Rich Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.