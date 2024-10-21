County approves joint sewer agency Published 10:23 am Monday, October 21, 2024

The Harlan County Fiscal Court adopted an ordinance creating a joint sewer agency between Harlan County and the cities of Benham and Lynch during the court’s regular October meeting.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley refreshed the court on some of the specifics of the situation which the county has been dealing with for some time.

“This was a discussion here last month related to the sewer discussion that has been ongoing in the Tri Cities,” Mosley said. “That conversation has continued with the cities of Benham and Lynch since Cumberland decided not to participate at this time.”

Mosley provided more details during a previous meeting, explaining that multiple workshops with city officials and citizens were conducted over a six month period to address the issue.

“This has been ongoing now for months,” Mosley said during a September Fiscal Court meeting. “It started out with the EPA and the Energy and Environment Cabinet initiating a review of the wastewater systems on that end of the county. All three cities agreed to participate in a study…the Tri City area was one of about eight communities nationwide that were selected for this review.”

Mosley asked if the magistrates were ready to move forward with the second reading of the ordinance. No objections were presented. Mosley then performed the second reading.

“The city council of Benham and the city council of Lynch…have considered various organizational alternatives and each agrees to address community sewer problems on a regional basis by establishing a joint sewer agency,” read Mosley. “Each participating entity has determined that this joint action will best benefit it’s citizens…which will allow citizens/customers in the region to obtain reliable regulatory compliant and affordable sewer service and at the same time protect and improve the natural environment along with the many tributaries of the upper Poorfork of the Cumberland River.”

Following the second reading, Magistrate Paul Browning made a motion to adopt the ordinance seconded by Magistrate James Howard. The ordinance was unanimously passed by the magistrates.

In other fiscal court activity:

• The court granted permission to apply for a US EPA Brownfield Redevelopment Cleanup Grant;

• A resolution was passes regarding overruns for the Wallins Creek Wastewater Extension Phase IV project;

• The KCDBG Procurement Code related to the Wallins Creek Sewer Extension Phase IV was approved;

• The Harlan County Sheriff’s third quarterly report was approved subject to audit;

• The court reflected the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office bond was increased from $300,000 to $2.5 million retroactive to Oct. 1 (collection of property taxes);

• The Franchise Bak Share Rate for 2024 was reflected by the court;

• Payment of election workers for the Nov. 5, General Election was approved;

• A land usage agreement with David and Nancy Jones was approved;

• A land usage agreement with Lucille Farmer was approved.