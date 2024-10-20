October 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 12:22 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s NHL lineup features top teams in action. Among those games is the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding today’s NHL action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch October 20 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Pittsburgh Penguins @ Winnipeg Jets 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Colorado Avalanche @ San Jose Sharks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Los Angeles Kings @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

