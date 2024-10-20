How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 20

Published 2:48 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 20

Today’s WNBA playoff schedule includes only one game — the Minnesota Lynx versus the New York Liberty.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

