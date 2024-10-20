Bell, HCHS favored heading into 52nd District Tournament at Bell

Published 9:12 pm Sunday, October 20, 2024

By John Henson

Photo by Chrissie Brassfield Harlan County junior Savannah Hiill set the ball for teammates in action earlier this season. The Lady Bears will play Harlan on Monday at 6 in the 52nd District Tournament at Bell County.
Ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the 13th Region, the Harlan County Lady Bears and Bell County Lady Cats will be favored in first-round games Monday in the 52nd District Tournament at Bell County.
Harlan County (23-6) and Bell County (27-6) split two regular-season matchups during the regular season with each winning in five-set marathons. The two would meet for a third time on Tuesday at 6 p.m. if both teams win first-round games Monday.

 

 

