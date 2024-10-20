Bell, HCHS favored heading into 52nd District Tournament at Bell
Published 9:12 pm Sunday, October 20, 2024
Ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the 13th Region, the Harlan County Lady Bears and Bell County Lady Cats will be favored in first-round games Monday in the 52nd District Tournament at Bell County.
Harlan County (23-6) and Bell County (27-6) split two regular-season matchups during the regular season with each winning in five-set marathons. The two would meet for a third time on Tuesday at 6 p.m. if both teams win first-round games Monday.
