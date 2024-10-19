Will Will Levis Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:32 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

Take a look at Will Levis’ stats below.

Looking at season stats, Levis has passed for 699 yards (139.8 per game) and five touchdowns, with seven picks. He has completed 66.4% of his passes (83-for-125), and has 16 carries for 106 yards.

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Levis (questionable, shoulder) appears on the injury report this week.

Titans vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 20, 2024

October 20, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Bills -9.5

Bills -9.5 Total: 41 points

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Levis 2024 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 83 125 66.4% 699 5 7 5.6 16 106 0

Levis Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 26 34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 16 27 95 1 1 3 15 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.