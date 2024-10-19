Will Will Levis Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:32 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024
Take a look at Will Levis’ stats below.
Looking at season stats, Levis has passed for 699 yards (139.8 per game) and five touchdowns, with seven picks. He has completed 66.4% of his passes (83-for-125), and has 16 carries for 106 yards.
Will Levis Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Levis (questionable, shoulder) appears on the injury report this week.
Titans vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 20, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Bills -9.5
- Total: 41 points
Levis 2024 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|83
|125
|66.4%
|699
|5
|7
|5.6
|16
|106
|0
Levis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|19
|32
|127
|1
|2
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|19
|28
|192
|1
|1
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|26
|34
|260
|2
|2
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|4
|25
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|16
|27
|95
|1
|1
|3
|15
|0
