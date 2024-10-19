Will Treylon Burks Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:32 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

Treylon Burks is listed as out and won’t play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Burks’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

In the air, Burks has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 34 yards on four receptions (8.5 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has two carries for one yard.

Treylon Burks Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Burks is currently listed on this week’s injury report (out, knee).

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week: DeAndre Hopkins (FP/rest): 14 Rec; 175 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Titans vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 20, 2024

October 20, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Bills -9.5

Bills -9.5 Total: 41 points

Burks 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 4 34 5 0 8.5

Burks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1 1 13 0 Week 6 @Colts 1 1 10 0

