Will Treylon Burks Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:32 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024
Treylon Burks is listed as out and won’t play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Burks’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.
In the air, Burks has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 34 yards on four receptions (8.5 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has two carries for one yard.
Treylon Burks Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Burks is currently listed on this week’s injury report (out, knee).
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- DeAndre Hopkins (FP/rest): 14 Rec; 175 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Titans vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 20, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Spread: Bills -9.5
- Total: 41 points
Burks 2024 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|4
|34
|5
|0
|8.5
Burks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|1
|1
|10
|0
