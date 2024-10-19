Titans vs. Bills Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 7 Published 4:38 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Buffalo Bills will face the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET. Our computer model projects the Bills will win — see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Bills are putting up 27.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 11th, surrendering 21 points per contest. The Titans are compiling 19.2 points per contest on offense this season (22nd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 22 points per contest (13th-ranked) on defense.

Titans vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-9.5) Over (41) Bills 29, Titans 16

Titans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee games have hit the over twice this year.

Titans games average 40.1 total points (playoffs included), 0.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bills Betting Info

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Bills have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

Buffalo has covered the spread three times in six games this season.

Buffalo and its opponent have combined to go over the point total three out of six times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 41 points, 5.1 fewer than the average total in this season’s Bills contests (postseason included).

Titans vs. Bills 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bills 27.5 21 40.5 19 21 22 Titans 19.2 22 16 24.7 24 18

