Published 5:39 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 19

The Nashville Predators, featuring Roman Josi, meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 27:15 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
  • Josi has accumulated a point in two games (with three points in total).
  • Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet twice this season in games with a set points prop (four opportunities).
  • He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in four games played).

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings have conceded 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.
  • The Red Wings are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
3 Points 0
0 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

