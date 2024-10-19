Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19
Published 5:39 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Roman Josi, meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 27:15 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
- Josi has accumulated a point in two games (with three points in total).
- Josi has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has gone over his points prop bet twice this season in games with a set points prop (four opportunities).
- He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in four games played).
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings have conceded 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.
- The Red Wings are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Red Wings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|4
|Games
|1
|3
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.