Pulaski stays perfect in district by rolling to victory over HCHS Published 2:24 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Pulaski County Maroons certainly didn’t look ahead to next week’s crosstown clash against Southwestern on Friday, as they dominated basically every phase of the game in a 55-0 win over visiting Harlan County.

Without starting quarterback Zak Anderson, who was out due to a hurt labrum, freshman quarterback Will Adams stole the show with several long passes throughout his time on the field. The Maroons used that, plus a stellar rushing attack with Kasen Brock, Ethan Idlewine and Kaden Carrier all scoring on the ground, to activate the running clock before the end of the second quarter. The second half seemingly flew by as the Maroons added a few more scores to get to 55 points on the scoreboard.

Pulaski improved to 5-3 on the season and will next travel across town to take on Southwestern on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The 1-7 Black Bears will travel to North Laurel on Friday.