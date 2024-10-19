Lady Dragons coast to wins over Red Bird, JBS to end season Published 9:21 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

Harlan closed the regular season with a pair of victories, downing Red Bird in two sets on Oct. 10 and June Buchanan 3-0 on Tuesday in Knott County.

The 8-16 Lady Dragons will play Harlan County on Monday at 6 in the first round of the 52nd District Tournament at Bell County High School.