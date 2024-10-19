Lady Bears break county record for victories on Senior Night

Published 8:42 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

By John Henson

Photo by Chris Jones Harlan County's Sophie Day went up for a block in Thursday's match against Pineville. The Lady Bears closed the season with a win to break a county record for victories at 23-6.
Another record fell for the Harlan County Lady Bears on Thursday in a 25-10, 25-23, 25-19 win over visiting Pineville to close the regular season.
One week after setting a school record for wins at 21, the Lady Bears broke the county record of 22 wins held since 2016 by Harlan. The Lady Bears improved to 23-6 with Thursday’s victory in a matchup of two of the 13th Region’s top teams.
HCHS dominated the first set but found themselves in a battle in set two as Pineville led 21-20. The set was tied at 23 before Harlan County scored the final two points.
The third set was also close before Harlan County put it away late with a pair of kills by junior Kalista Dunn with Ashton Evans serving. Evans, the team’s lone senior, was honored before the match in Senior Night ceremonies.
Pineville, the top seed in the 51st District, fell to 23-12 with the loss.

 

