Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 5:40 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus is -2, in 18:56 per game on the ice.

Marchessault has accumulated a point in two games (with three points in total).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet twice this season in games with a set points prop (four opportunities).

He has recorded a point in two games, with two points in one of them.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.

The Red Wings have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.