Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Published 5:40 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus is -2, in 18:56 per game on the ice.
  • Marchessault has accumulated a point in two games (with three points in total).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet twice this season in games with a set points prop (four opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in two games, with two points in one of them.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 15 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
  • With a goal differential of -6, the team is 26th in the league.
  • The Red Wings have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
3 Points 0
1 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

