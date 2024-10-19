Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19
Published 5:40 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Nyquist’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 18:19 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
- Nyquist hasn’t picked up a point in a game yet this season.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- In every game he has played with a set points prop (four opportunities) he’s fallen short of the prop total.
- He has not recorded a point in four games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, allowing 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in league action.
- The team has the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
- The Red Wings are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Red Wings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|4
|Games
|1
|0
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
