Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19 Published 5:40 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Nyquist’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 18:19 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

Nyquist hasn’t picked up a point in a game yet this season.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

In every game he has played with a set points prop (four opportunities) he’s fallen short of the prop total.

He has not recorded a point in four games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, allowing 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in league action.

The team has the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.

The Red Wings are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit 4 Games 1 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

