Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19

Published 5:40 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Nyquist’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 18:19 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
  • Nyquist hasn’t picked up a point in a game yet this season.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • In every game he has played with a set points prop (four opportunities) he’s fallen short of the prop total.
  • He has not recorded a point in four games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings rank 16th in goals against, allowing 15 total goals (3.8 per game) in league action.
  • The team has the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
  • The Red Wings are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Red Wings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Detroit
4 Games 1
0 Points 0
0 Goals 0
0 Assists 0

